Maha govt asks officials to be prepared in view of possible heavy rainfall from Sep 27 to 29

Mumbai, Sep 26 The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Friday asked the district administration to implement precautionary measures and prepare for relief and rescue works following the India Meteorological Department’s alert for heavy to heavy rainfall likely in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Vidarbha from September 27 to 29.

The SEOC in its advisory said: “The districts under Orange and Red Alert in the state have been instructed to immediately implement precautionary and preparedness measures during the period from September 27 to 29, 2025. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan between September 27 and 29, and very heavy rainfall is likely at some places on September 28.In Vidarbha, light to moderate rain is likely at many places on September 27, while heavy rain is likely at some places.In Marathwada, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places between September 26 and 29. While heavy rainfall is likely at some places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places on September 27 and 28.”

It has appealed to the citizens not to believe in rumours and follow official instructions, avoid going to dangerous areas, flood-prone areas and standing under trees during lightning. Further, citizens have been advised to take care of all essential items for protection from floods, seek assistance from local shelters to escape flood disasters, avoid unnecessary tourism during flood conditions.

They have been asked not to cross roads during floods when water is flowing over the bridges.

Meanwhile, rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 86 persons across eight districts of the Marathwada region in Maharashtra so far during the ongoing monsoon season between June 1 to September 25.

The highest number of 26 deaths was recorded in Nanded, said the official from the state disaster management department.

District-wise death toll is as follows -- Nanded 26, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 15, Hingoli and Beed 11 each, Jalna 7, Latur and Parbhani 6 each and Dharashiv 4.

The Marathwada region also recorded the death of 1,725 animals during the ongoing monsoon season, it said.Nanded witnessed the maximum loss with the death of 569 animals during the June 1 to September 25 period, said the official.

Floods caused by heavy rains destroyed crops on 23,96,162.99 hectares in this region since the arrival of monsoon rains this year till September 25, said the official from disaster management department.

“Out of the total damaged area under cultivation, assessment report of 18,20,032.18 hectares is completed, which is 75.95 per cent. As many as 29,36,668 farmers from these eight districts have been affected since the beginning of the season,” the official said.

The total number of villages that were affected due to heavy rainfall and floods is 5,893 he added.

