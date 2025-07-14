Maha govt instructs completion of relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit Vidarbha

Mumbai, July 14 Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday that the government has given instructions to all agencies to complete relief and rehabilitation of people hit by heavy rains and floods in Nagpur and Amravati divisions in Vidarbha, in a timely and transparent manner.

In a statement, the minister said the state government has implemented immediate measures as the loss of life, property and financial losses due to this natural disaster have been massive.

The minister said as per the government decision dated May 30, 2025, relief funds have been distributed at the district level to the citizens whose houses have collapsed.

As per the government decision dated July 28, 2023 the approved deadline for distributing relief to household utensils, clothes, stall holders and shopkeepers has been extended.

The District Collectors have been given the powers to take all decisions regarding the distribution of relief in a disaster.

Minister Mahajan said that heavy rains caused floods in Nagpur, Wardha, Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts in which 7 citizens died, 4 were injured and 17 large and 10 small animals died.

In addition, 1,927 houses were partially damaged and 40 houses were completely destroyed, 209 cowsheds were damaged and 715 citizens were shifted to safer places.

Over 20,854 hectares of farms with crops were damaged and the number of affected farmers is 29,920. Panchnama work is underway in this place.

According to the minister, the effects of heavy rains were also seen in Amravati division. One person has died and one person has been injured, 180 houses have been partially damaged and 9 houses have completely collapsed, four animals have been killed and 3,411 hectares of agricultural area has been damaged.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, announced in the state Assembly that the entire tender process related to the solid waste management of the Pune Municipal Corporation has been cancelled as it was found that the rate was 5 to 7 per cent higher. She however, clarified that no financial loss has been incurred due to this.

Replying to a question raised by BJP member Bhimrao Tapkir, Minister Misal said that the government has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation to investigate the tender process and take appropriate action.

“However, instructions will be given to the Municipal Corporation regarding from whom to recover the administrative expenses incurred during the tender process,” she said and appealed to the members to provide relevant information if they have any doubts about specific tenders or if they feel that a thorough investigation of any tenders is required.

She also clarified that appropriate action will be taken after investigating the relevant cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor