Maha govt overhauls M Sand policy, imposing strict penalties for quality violations

Mumbai, Oct 28 The Maharashtra government on Tuesday released a government resolution overhauling M Sand (artificial sand) policy by imposing strict penalties for quality violations.

The government also empowered District Collectors with ministry-level authority, and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that all M-Sand units must adhere to Bureau of Indian Standards (BSI) and IS Codes.

District Collector-led inspections detecting non-compliance will result in a six-month license suspension; repeat offences trigger permanent revocation.

Minister Bawankule stated, “We have introduced critical changes to incentivise local entrepreneurs while placing uncompromising emphasis on M-Sand quality. District Collectors now hold full implementation authority.”

The district unit cap rises from 50 to 100, with Collectors authorised to approve units and extend incentives based on geography and applications. Government concessions apply to the first 50 units per district, extendable to 100.

He said that government land auctions are limited to Maharashtra-registered institutions; existing mining lease holders are disqualified from prioritising new entrepreneurs. Units receive 5-10 acres and must operationalise within one year of approval.

The reforms promote M-Sand as a sustainable alternative to natural sand with decentralised, swift enforcement against inferior products, said Minister Bawankule.

Earlier, Minister Bawankule said the new sand policy focuses on regulating sand excavation, distribution, and transportation to curb illegal activities and ensure a sustainable supply. It includes e-auctions for sand clusters, promotion of M-Sand (artificial sand), and free sand (up to 5 brass) for rural housing beneficiaries under the Gharkul scheme.

He stated that in order to reduce reliance on river sand, the policy promotes M-Sand (manufactured sand), with 50 crusher units authorised per district and mandatory use in government projects (20 per cent initially, increasing to 100 per cent over three years). This indirectly impacts transportation by shifting focus to locally produced artificial sand, potentially reducing transport logistics.

