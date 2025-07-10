Maha govt plans quota for providing houses to textile mill workers: Minister

Mumbai, July 10 Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant on Thursday in the state assembly said the government is making efforts to provide homes to the textile mill workers in Mumbai and adjacent areas based on the land availability.

He further stated that the government is taking care that no eligible mill worker is deprived of a home.

“The decision to build houses for mill workers in Mumbai city and adjoining areas wherever space is available was taken at a meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today,” he said.

“A decision will be taken to create a quota for providing houses to textile mill workers in the slum rehabilitation projects. Similarly, the Centre is being requested to provide houses for textile mill workers on salt pans in Mumbai city, and the government is trying to provide justice to them,” said the minister.

Minister Samant said that as per the assurance given after visiting the mill workers' protest at Azad Maidan, a meeting was held in the Vidhan Bhavan today under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with representatives of mill workers' organisations.

In this meeting, various decisions were taken regarding providing houses to the workers.

“There was no compulsion on the mill workers to buy houses in Shelu. Misinformation was spread when no such decision had been made. The mill workers don't need to buy houses in Shelu, but it is their voluntary decision. The claim on houses of the textile mill workers who did not buy houses in 2024 will not be terminated, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also taken a decision to cancel point number 17 in the government decision in this regard,” said Minister Samant.

