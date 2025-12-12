Maha govt resolves land lease issue of approach road to Babulnath Temple

Nagpur, Dec 12 The Maharashtra government has put a permanent end to the pending issue of the land on which the steps and approach road leading to the famous Babulnath Temple (Girgaon, South Mumbai) is situated.

Acting on the direct instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has renewed the lease of the said land in favour of Babulnath Charity Trust for a further period of 30 years at a nominal annual rent of only Re 1, said the release issued by the Revenue Minister's office.

Minister Bawankule made a formal announcement in both the houses of the state legislature today.

Minister Bawankule stated, “This ancient and jagrut Shiva temple witnesses lakhs of devotees every year, particularly during Shravan month and Mahashivratri. Keeping in mind the convenience of devotees visiting the temple and the charitable work of the Trust, the Government has separated the commercial portion and renewed the lease for the religious-public pathway at a token rent of Re1. Necessary Government Orders are being issued immediately.”

According to the release, the temple is situated on plot number 435 at Malabar-Cumballa Hill Revenue Division.

The total area earlier is 718.23 sq. metres, area used for commercial purpose (excluded from renewal): 135 sq. metres and area used exclusively as approach road and stairs for devotees (covered under renewal): 583.23 sq. metres.

The deemed renewal is granted retrospectively from 30 April 1992, and the renewed lease will be effective from January 1, 2012, for the next 30 years with annual rent fixed at Re 1 only.

Meanwhile, industries minister Uday Samant, who has been deputed urban development department during the winter session, told the state council today that 62 per cent of the total work of the Sewri-Worli elevated road has been completed. The remaining work on this road is planned to be completed by September 30, 2026.

After the completion of this project, the travel between Worli and Sewri will be faster. It will also help in saving time in the travel from Worli to Atal Setu. He was replying to a question by member Milind Narvekar regarding the acceleration of the work of the Sewri link road from Worli.

Minister Samant said that the work on this road was delayed due to the rehabilitation process of the project-affected people near Sewri Railway Station, as well as the project-affected people in the Elphinstone area.

“At least 83 families are affected by this road work, out of which 3 families have been given financial compensation as per their demand. The remaining families affected by this project will be rehabilitated in flats provided by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in the same area,” said Minister Samant.

