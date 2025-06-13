Maha govt signs MoU to set up helicopter manufacturing unit in Nagpur

Mumbai, June 13 The Maharashtra government and Max Aerospace and Aviation Pvt Ltd on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to set up a helicopter manufacturing factory with an investment of about Rs 8,000 crore in Nagpur, which is the second capital of the state.

Fadnavis said that this will give a boost to the defence manufacturing sector in Nagpur.

According to the MoU, Max Aerospace will set up a helicopter manufacturing factory in Nagpur, and its actual work will start from 2026. About 2,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created in this project, which envisages an investment of about Rs 8,000 crore to be made over eight years, the government said in a statement.

“The MoU will be a milestone in India's 'Make in India', ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns. The partnership will be an important step towards the industrial development of Maharashtra and will contribute to making India self-sufficient in the defence sector. This will be the first project in Maharashtra dedicated to the customisation and full production of helicopters. This initiative will help Maharashtra emerge as an important hub for aerospace manufacturing. The project will incorporate world-class technology and will act as a Centre of Excellence for customisation, integration and flight testing of rotary-wing platforms, “said the government in the statement.

It further added that the manufacturing facility will be located near Nagpur Airport, leveraging existing infrastructure and logistical support. It will also contribute to India's growing aerospace supply chain.

CM Fadnavis said that he is happy that Max Aerospace has chosen Maharashtra, especially Nagpur, for helicopter production. “Good facilities have been created in Nagpur for the defence manufacturing sector. Max Aerospace will be provided with all necessary support for its manufacturing plant. The company should start its production work on time,” he added.

Max Aerospace Chairman Bharat Malkani said that Nagpur has a perfect ecosystem for the defence manufacturing sector, and the state government has provided all the necessary facilities for manufacturing.

Industry department secretary P Anbalagan, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Velrasu, Max Aerospace Chairman Bharat Malkani, Head of Business Development Meghna Malkani, Chief Financial Officer Kirit Mehta, President Jayesh Mehta, Advisor Neeraj Behere, and Advisor Devdutt Wanre were present on this occasion.

