Maha govt signs MoU with NCDC to set up centre at Pune for skill-based certificate courses

Mumbai, July 30 The Maharashtra government and National Skill Development Corporation (NCDC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a centre in Pune for conducting skill-based certificate courses.

NCDC will provide training according to the skill requirements of manpower in different countries and make available job opportunities to students abroad.

MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and NCDC team headed by CEO Vedmani Tiwari.

The government will provide space for the proposed training centre to NSDC on the premises of the Government Distance Education Tantra Niketan Sanstha in Pune.

The MoU signing took place days after the DCM and Finance and Planning Minister Ajit Pawar in the additional budget for 2024-25 had announced a slew of schemes for youth and skill development including the Mukhyamantri Karya Prashikshan Yojana, the establishment of the Center of Excellence in technical education, applied knowledge and skill development.

--IANS

