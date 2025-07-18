Maha govt to appeal Centre to include 'in-depth' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life in CBSE curriculum

Mumbai, July 18 Maharashtra Minister of State for School Education, Pankaj Bhoyar, said on Friday that a state delegation will meet the Union government with a plea to include the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the CBSE school curriculum to make it more detailed and scholarly.

He was responding to a query by MLA Satyajit Tambe in the State Council regarding the insufficient history written on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the CBSE school curriculum.

Minister Bhoyar added that the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is quite inadequate in the CBSE school curriculum.

The School Education Minister has met the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and requested him to include a detailed and scholarly history.

In the future, this matter will be followed up and if necessary, a state delegation will be sent to meet the Union Education Minister, Bhoyar said.

He also added that while preparing the school curriculum according to the New Education Policy, care has been taken to ensure that there is detailed information regarding the history and geography of the state.

Meanwhile, State Water Resources (Godavari and Krishna Basin Development Corporation) Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Friday in the State Council that the work of lining of the Krishna Canal near Karad is being started to stop the leakage of water.

He was replying to a query raised by NCP-SP MLA Shashikant Shinde regarding increasing the carrying capacity of the Krishna Canal by stopping the leakage of water.

Minister Vikhe Patil said that the special repair work of repairing and lining the collapsed parts of the canal is in progress.

The canal will be lined to bring 1,350 hectares of land under irrigation through the Krishna Canal and the work in this regard is in progress, he added.

State Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Friday in the State Council that the state government will conduct a thorough investigation into the case of irregularities worth Rs 100 crore in the procurement of materials in the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training.

He was replying to a query by BJP MLC Dadarao Keche in this regard.

Minister Lodha said that earlier a committee was formed twice to investigate this matter and later it was sent to the Lokayukta.

He has directed to investigate this matter through retired judges of the High Court.

Accordingly, action is being taken and the process for investigation through retired judges of the High Court is underway in this matter, the Minister added.

