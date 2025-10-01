Maha govt to clear pending compassionate cases; 10,309 appointment letters to be issued on Oct 4

Mumbai, Oct 1 The Maharashtra government will issue appointment letters for government jobs to 5,187 candidates on compassionate grounds on October 4. This will be following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ instructions to clear the pending compassionate cases.

At the same time, certificates will also be given to 5,122 MPSC appointees and 10,309 candidates will be admitted to government jobs on a single day.

“If an employee dies while in government service, his wife or child is given a job. But, sometimes due to technical reasons and sometimes due to administrative delays, these appointments were delayed. Due to this, they had to wait for a long time. In such a situation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid attention to this sensitive issue.

"He gave instructions to the General Administration Department. It was reviewed in continuous administrative meetings and a new compassionate policy was prepared. As a result, appointment letters will be given simultaneously to 5,187 compassionate candidates in the compassionate waiting list. This will end a huge backlog,” said the government release.

The main programme on October 4 will be held in Mumbai and Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be present, while the Guardian Ministers will distribute appointment letters in their respective districts.

"This was an important stage in the program undertaken by Chief Minister Fadnavis for administrative reforms in the first 100 days and then 150 days," said the government release.

Along with this, appointment letters will also be given to 5,122 candidates in the Clerk-Typist category who have appeared for the examination by MPSC.

Out of the total 10,309 candidates, the maximum 3,078 candidates are from Konkan region, 2,597 are from Vidarbha. There are 1,674 candidates in Pune region, 1,250 in Nashik region, and 1,710 candidates in Marathwada, said the government release.

