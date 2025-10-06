Maha govt to formulate policy for green steel industries: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 6 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the state government has formed a committee to formulate a policy for green steel industries.

“Maharashtra is leading the country in the field of solar panel manufacturing. Due to the substantial work being done in this field, a large 'green ecosystem' is going to be created. Since green steel is a new field, a committee is being formed to formulate a policy regarding green steel,” he announced after chairing the 13th meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee of the Industries Department.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Industries Minister Dr Uday Samant, and Industries Secretary P Anbalagan were among those present in the meeting.

His announcement comes days after the government’s move to develop Gadchiroli as a steel city.

Fadnavis said that funds have been made available under the Collective Incentive Scheme for large and ultra-large industries in the agriculture and food processing sector.

In view of the impact of the change in the global tax structure on the textile industry in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, electricity tariff concessions will not be deducted from industrial subsidies. Also, the provisions related to captive process vendors will be amended for the classified areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

He further stated that since Khed taluka in Pune district has been classified as "A" and "C" classified taluka areas, a decision was taken in the cabinet sub-committee meeting to apply the benefits of "C" classified taluka to Khed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Khed Developers Ltd M/s OP Mobility Exterior India Pvt Ltd.

“Nearly 90 per cent of women are employed in this company, and this company has employed workers in the Pune district. Therefore, the decision to give this company the status of a major project was taken in the cabinet sub-committee meeting,” he added.

He also directed that the committee to be appointed regarding green steel should consider the issue of providing incentives to projects under the Thrust Sector Policy.

CM’s announcement is important as he recently met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented to him the state government’s plan to develop Gadchiroli as the new steel city in India, and also about promoting the production of green steel there. He also made a presentation to PM Modi on the Maharashtra Defence Corridor.

“I brought to the attention of the Prime Minister that an ecosystem of defence manufacturing is being created in Maharashtra, which will give a boost to defence manufacturing, benefit the economy and create employment. I have shown that this corridor can be done in three places. The first part of this can be done in Pune, Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the second in Nashik and Dhule and the third in Nagpur, Wardha and Amravati,” he added.

He also presented a road map on the Maharashtra Defence Corridor.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor