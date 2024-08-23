Maha govt to implement HC ruling restraining bandhs: CM Shinde

Nashik (Maharashtra), Aug 23 Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Maharashtra government will implement the order issued by the Bombay High Court on Friday restraining any individual or political party from calling a bandh.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has given a call for Maharashtra bandh on Saturday to protest against the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls in a reputed school in Badlapur and delays in registering the case by the police.

CM Shinde in his reaction to the High Court ruling earlier in the day said, “Opposition parties are insisting on Saturday’s bandh. The common man is going to suffer due to this bandh. Therefore, I would like to say that the state government will implement the decision given by the court.”

Shinde was speaking to reporters at Nashik after the completion of the Ladki Bahin scheme promotion programme.

“The Bombay High Court has declared Saturday’s bandh illegal. Courts had earlier also ruled on bandhs and imposed fines. However, Opposition parties are insisting on the shut-down. The court's decision will be respected, the government will implement it,” said Shinde.

“Maharashtra is progressive. You (Opposition) are campaigning by stooping to such a low level for votes and power. If you are really sensitive, stop politicising such unfortunate incidents (Badlapur abuse). The court has given a slap that the bandh cannot be organised. My sisters will not tolerate this politics. Those hungry for power are trying to create a law and order situation. Don't take the people for a ride,” CM Shinde said earlier in his speech.

Without naming his former boss and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he claimed that some people, who are in a great hurry to get the CM’s post, see political opportunity even in the suffering of the people.

“Therefore, such a disorder should be recognised in time. Opponents had even gone to court to block the Ladki Bahin scheme. However, the court reprimanded them. A similar situation has happened today when the court has restrained any person or political party from organising a bandh,” he said.

Referring to the Badlapur abuse case, Shinde reiterated that it was unfortunate.

