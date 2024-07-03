Maha govt to send team to Telangana to study subsidy to cotton growers

Mumbai, July 3 Amid strong demand from ruling and Opposition members in the Assembly, marketing minister Abdul Sattar on Wednesday announced that the Maharashtra government will send an official delegation to Telangana to study the difference between the subsidy provided to cotton growers there and the financial aid announced by the state government.

Abdul Sattar added that the government was open to making changes in the financial assistance to cotton growers.

He also announced that the procurement of cotton at the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) would be opened during Diwali so that the growers can sell their produce and get the prevailing price.

Sattar said that CCI has purchased 1.2 lakh quintals during this season while private procurers have purchased 3.16 lakh quintals.

The Centre has increased the cotton procurement price by Rs 500 per quintal to Rs 7,521 per quintal from Rs 7,121 per quintal for long thread cotton.

Ruling and Opposition members submitted that the cotton growers in the state have to sell cotton at the price declared by CCI which at times remains lower than what they can get from traders.

They also said that there were no cotton buying centres when the farmers need them and due to insufficient grading systems at the cotton buying centres, trains are stuck for several days.

Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar and other members including Prakash Solunke, Harish Pimple, Narayan Kuche and others said that the growers have to sell cotton in the open market due to CCI’s oppressive conditions during procurement.

Wadettiwar said the price of cotton fell especially after the Centre imported 15 lakh bales.

“Traders took advantage of the closure of CCI procurement centres. A large quantity of cotton is lying at the homes of growers because of the low price offered by CCI. The cotton growers are at the receiving end due to the growing mismatch between the high cost of production and low procurement price. The subsidy of Rs 5,000 upto 2 hectares in the wake of fall in the procurement price should be increased to help the farmers,” he added.

Yashomati Thakur raised the issue of per acre cost of cotton. Currently, the cost per acre is Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 against the income of Rs 3,900 per quintal. She demanded that the state government provide a subsidy on the lines of the Telangana government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor