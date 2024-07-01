Maha govt to set up committee for rehabilitation of slums on railway lands

Mumbai, July 1 Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant on Monday announced that the government will soon set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department for the rehabilitation of slums located on the railway lands.

Samant said that the committee will be given a period of one month to submit its report after which a proposal will be sent to the central government.

He was replying to a discussion on a calling attention motion moved by BJP legislator Manish Chaudhary and others.

Samant said that under Section 4 of Central Government's Public Places (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupiers) Act, 1971, if any person is in unauthorised occupation of public property, there is a provision to issue show cause notices to all concerned persons as to why they should not be evicted.

The railway administration has issued notices to the encroached slum dwellers on the railway site between Borivali East and Dahisar West as per the provisions of this Act.

Samant said that the slum dwellers affected by the Mumbai Urban Transport Project are being rehabilitated under the MUTP policy through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The matter regarding the rehabilitation of slum dwellers within the railway line along the Dahisar (W) railway track is strategic and no objection certificate from the Central government is required to implement the slum rehabilitation scheme on Central government land (Railway) by the Slum Rehabilitation Department.

“The government is positive to take a strategic decision regarding the rehabilitation of slums along the railway track in coordination with the Centre and state government,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor