Maha govt working to scale up development: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 29 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, on the eve of a three-week monsoon session starting from June 30, said that the state government is working to scale up Maharashtra’s development.

He strongly criticised the opposition for boycotting a customary tea meeting called by him on Sunday. He took a dig at the opposition, saying that the issues that they had cited for boycotting the customary tea meeting were the same and announced that the government is ready to discuss all during the session.

“The government has proposed a three-week session to hold detailed discussions to resolve the issues of the common people. A total of 12 bills will be introduced in this session, and one pending bill and the Public Security Bill from the joint committee will also be discussed. Along with this, six ordinances will be tabled,” he said at the press conference.

He informed that the rainfall in the state in the month of June is satisfactory, and sowing has also been good. He added that the administration is working to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers in sufficient quantity for the farmers, and the complaints in some places are being resolved.

He said that the Marathi language is compulsory in all medium schools in the state from the first.

“As per the National Education Policy, after conducting a detailed study on the three-language formula and considering the importance of the Academic Bank of Credit, which will be important in the future, it has been decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of Narendra Jadhav to decide on the interest of students. The government will decide on the trilingual formula after the Committee's report. The government has cancelled its government resolutions of April 16 and June 17 regarding the third language formula,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government respects the sentiments of the people and focuses on solving the problems of the common man.

“Maharashtra is a leader in startups, GDP, and foreign investment, among other things. So far, MoUs worth Rs 20 lakh crore have been signed in Davos, and the actual process of 70 to 80 per cent of them has started. Maharashtra is ahead in fulfilling the goal of a developed India,” he added.

Stating that the Marathi language is compulsory in the state from the first standard, he clarified that the Hindi language is not compulsory. He expressed confidence that the committee headed by Narendra Jadhav will take a decision keeping in mind the interests of the students. He informed that the government has approved the second phase of Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani Yojana.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the Cabinet also approved the disbursement of Rs 3,600 crore as the June instalment to the eligible women beneficiaries under Ladki Bahin Yojana. He said that the amount will be deposited in their accounts from Tomorrow.

Pawar said that the monsoon session of the state legislature begins on Monday, asserted that every bill should be discussed in depth, and no bill should be passed without debate.

“The members of the legislature will be given sufficient time to raise issues in their constituencies, and care will be taken that not a single minute of the House is wasted. The Cabinet has approved the supplementary demands to be presented on Monday in the state legislature,” he added.

“This year, for the first time, due to good rains in June, the water storage in the dams in the state is in good condition. However, there has been damage due to rain in some places in the state. Orders have been given to survey this damage. The state government stands firmly behind the farmers,” he said.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor