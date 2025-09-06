Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions

Mumbai, Sep 6 Lakhs of devotees have thronged at Girgaum Chowpatty and other immersion points on Saturday to experience the grand culmination of the Ganesh festival with Ganapati Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi amid chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ (Come back soon next year).

Mumbai is witnessing processions from iconic Ganesh Mandals and others, who are accompanied by dhol tasha beats, gulal (coloured powder) and fire crackers, weathering rains to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Apart, the devotees are also visiting the 70 natural sites and around 290 artificial lakes available for immersion of Lord Ganesha.

Processions from leading Ganeshotsav mandals, particularly in Lalbaug, Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Mumbaicha Raja, and others started moving by 1 PM toward the seafronts. The traditional “Pushpvrishti” (flower shower) at Shroff Building on Lalbaugcha Raja in a Rafale aircraft attracted large crowds.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, other ministers, elected representatives, accompanied by senior government, police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, have gathered at the Girgaum Chowpatty to bid a farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Mumbai Police have deployed over 21,000 personnel, including 12 Additional Commissioners, 40 DCPs, 3,000 officers, and 18,000 constables, supported by 14 SRPF companies and 4 CAPF units, including a women’s CRPF battalion.

For the first time, AI-based tools are being used for route management, with an AI control room at Girgaon Chowpatty and QR codes for mandal vehicles to monitor crowding and traffic in real-time.

Over 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones are in use, while private drone flying is banned. Traffic restrictions are in place, with road closures on key routes like Padmashree Govardhan Bafna Chowk to Vinoli Junction, Navjeevan Junction to M Powell Junction, and areas in South Mumbai like Colaba. The public is urged to use public transport to avoid congestion.

On the other hand, BMC, under the supervision of municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, have assigned additional municipal commissioners and around 10,000 employees for smooth and incident-free immersion of Lord Ganesha. There are 245 control rooms functioning while BMC has put in place Nirmalya Kalash, observation towers, electrical system, ambulance and facilities.

The civic body has deployed 1,175 steel plates to prevent vehicles from getting stuck at intersections and 66 German rafts for immersion of small idols, 2,178 lifeguards and 56 motorboats.

Additionally, BMC has also deployed 6,188 floodlights and 138 searchlights in collaboration with BEST. Around 538 Lifeguards are stationed at immersion points to prevent drowning, and the BMC’s MyBMC WhatsApp Chatbot (8999-22-8999) and Google Maps provide immersion site locations.

Mumbai Police and BMC have appealed to the citizens to avoid spreading rumours and to follow safety instructions, particularly keeping children out of deep water. They have also urged the citizens to maintain purity and discipline at the immersion sites, remain alert in crowds and act responsibly. They have also appealed to the citizens to be careful of 'blue button jellyfish' and 'sting rays' at the time of immersion in the sea.

BMC has made available a medical room and 108 ambulances in case of a fish bite.

Meanwhile, ruling and opposition parties in the run-up to the upcoming BMC elections have installed posts at various corners to provide water and refreshments to the devotees. Leaders and cadres have been participating in the processions.

Some of them are seen distributing Mumbai’s famous Wada Pav to the police and civic personnel, while a few others have set up medical cells to help the citizens.

