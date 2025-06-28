Maha: Heated debate expected on Hindi language row, Shaktipeeth during upcoming monsoon session

Mumbai, June 28 Raging controversy over the introduction of Hindi in Marathi and English schools from classes 1 to 5, the protests against the land acquisition for the Rs 86,300 crore Shaktipeeth Mahamarg, tabling of Public Security Act following the scrutiny of the joint select committee, damage caused to agriculture due to unseasonal rains and demand for from loan waiver are among the several issues which are going to be discussed during the three week monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature starting from June 30 in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government is prepared for debate in the state legislature, adding that the session will be held up to July 18 as per the agenda and time schedule fixed by the Business Advisory Committee.

On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition in the state council, Ambadas Danve, said that the opposition parties will take on the government on a range of issues, exposing its inaction on all fronts.

Ruling and opposition parties are set to have a noisy discussion on the inclusion of Hindi as a third language in the state curriculum. The MahaYuti government has said that the Marathi language is mandatory, while the Hindi language is optional.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have joined hands to take a morcha against the imposition of Hindi while appealing to other parties to participate for the protection of Marathi.

Shiv Sena (Thackeray), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) are going to take an aggressive stand on the three-language formula of the grand alliance government.

Interestingly, NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has opposed the introduction of Hindi from classes 1 to 5, saying that Hindi should be taught from the fifth standard and not from classes 1 to 4.

The Chief Minister is expected to further clarify the state government’s stand in his reply to the debate.

The face off between ruling and opposition parties is also expected on the state Cabinet’s recent decision to clear Rs 20,000 crore for the project design and land acquisition for the 802-km six-lane Shaktipeeth Expressway connecting 18 pilgrimage sites, including three and a half Shaktipeeths, two Jyotirlingas and Pandharpur Ambejogai in the state.

The project will pass through 12 districts. However, farmers have already stepped up their protests against the land acquisition, while opposition parties have alleged that the project is being pursued for the benefit of contractors.

Farmers from 12 districts will hold a simultaneous protest against the Shaktipeeth Mahamarg on July 1. Opposition parties have already extended their support, asking the government not to implement the project at the cost of farmers’ interests.

The opposition is accusing the MahaYuti government of dilly-dallying over its poll promise of farm loan waiver. Shiv Sena UBT, Congress and MCP (SP) have alleged that while the government is spending huge money on infrastructure and other projects, it does not have money to provide a loan waiver. However, the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule have said that the government will take the decision at an appropriate time.

Bawankule said that the government will make an announcement of a high-level committee on loan waivers during the monsoon session.

Further, opposition has blamed the government for not being serious in providing help to the farmers hit hard by unseasonal rains witnessed in May in Maharashtra. They have decided to ‘grill’ Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate for his recent statements on farm loan waiver and for conducting panchnamas of damaged crops.

The Chief Minister said that the panchnamas are an ongoing process, and the government is committed to providing financial assistance to the farmers.

The opposition is set to corner the state government on the Public Security Act as the joint select committee, chaired by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has completed its scrutiny. The committee has suggested amending the objective from 'certain unlawful activities of individuals and organisations' to 'certain unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist (LWE) organisations or similar organisations.'

The committee has dropped the urban naxal reference, which was there in the original bill presented by the state government in the winter session of the state legislature held last year.

Bawankule is optimistic that the revised bill will be passed during the monsoon session, although the opposition proposes to seek further clarifications relating to its implementation.

Meanwhile, state NCP (SP) chief and party legislator from Islampur in Sangli district, Jayant Patil, hoped that the Speaker would restrict the number of calling attention motions and thereby conduct the proceedings as per the rules.

Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in

--IANS

sj/dan

