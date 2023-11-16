Maha: IndiaPost marks ICC milestones with Special Cover and Cancellation

Mumbai, Nov 16 The Maharashtra Postal Circles hailed India’s entry to the ongoing ICC World Cup-2023 grand finale by unveiling a Special Cover and a Special Cancellation, officials said here on Thursday.

Chief Postmaster General K.K. Sharma and Postmaster General Amitabh Singh late on Wednesday unveiled the Special Cover with a unique Special Cancellation to commemorate the first semi-final match India-New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The collectors’ item reflects the fervor of the thrilling match and would serve as a timeless tribute to the fast-paced encounter that catapulted India to the finals.

The Special Cancellation honours Virat Kohli’s historic achievement of 50 centuries in ODIs at the stadium, breaking the record of master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar with 49 tons.

Incidentally, Kohli’s feat came a fortnight after the Wankhede Stadium inaugurated a larger-than-life gleaming bronze statue of Sachin Tendulkar in the classic ‘lofted drive’ pose on November 1.

“Adding to the celebration of cricketing excellence, this Special Cancellation honouring Virat Kohli’s achievement in the ICC World Cup semi-final highlights his exceptional skills, cements his status as a cricketing icon etching his name in the annals of sports history,” said Sharma on the occasion.

Others present were Assist Postmaster General Dr. Sudhir Jakhere, Assistant Directors Postal Services Yadagiri Nyalapelli and Sanjay Bhandari, and staff of the Mumbai GPO.

An official said that the Special Cover will be available at all Philately Bureaux across the Mumbai Circle, but the Special Cancellation commemorating Virat Kohli shall be exclusively for the Mumbai Philately Bureau, and enable sports connoisseurs and collectors “to own a piece of history”.

