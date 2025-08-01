Maha: Kolhapuri chappal GI tag ownership lies with LIDCOM and LIDKAR Corporations

Mumbai, Aug 1 The Maharashtra government-run two undertakings, Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation Limited (LIDCOM) and Dr Babu Jagjivanram Leather Industries Development Corporation Limited (LIDKAR), on Friday, clarified that the traditional and historic Kolhapuri chappal, originating from Maharashtra and Karnataka, has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The officially registered ownership of this GI tag rests solely with them.

The clarification by two government-run corporations comes after the renowned Italian fashion brand Prada presented its spring/summer 2026 men’s collection in June this year.

The leather sandals worn by a model in this show bore a striking resemblance to the GI-tagged traditional Kolhapuri chappals from Maharashtra. This resemblance sparked strong reactions on social media platforms and among traditional artisan communities.

Following the incident, a group of lawyers filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, alleging that Prada’s use of a design protected under GI registration constituted a violation of intellectual property laws.

On July 16, the court dismissed the PIL, stating that in such matters, only the registered GI holders - namely, the leather industry development corporations of Maharashtra and Karnataka - are the legitimate stakeholders and hence, solely entitled to initiate any civil legal proceedings, said the government release.

“Against this backdrop, LIDCOM and LIDKAR have jointly reaffirmed their position as the officially registered global GI holders of the Kolhapuri chappal. In their joint statement, the corporations clarified that no individual or organisation other than themselves is authorised to engage in any discussion, negotiation, or representation with Prada or similar international entities,” said the government release.

The legacy of Kolhapuri chappals dates back to the 12th-century saint tradition and is closely associated with the progressive reforms of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj in the 20th century.

LIDCOM Managing Director Prerna Deshbhratar and LIDKAR Managing Director KM Vasundhara, in a release, emphasised that their collective mission goes beyond protecting the geographical indication.

It is also aimed at safeguarding the rights of thousands of local leather artisans and firmly establishing this heritage on national and international platforms.

