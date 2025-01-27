Maha Kumbh 2025: Free eye checkups, treatment for pilgrims in Prayagraj

New Delhi, Jan 27 In a remarkable initiative for the devotees attending the grand Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a special camp named 'Netra Mahakumbh' has been set up to provide free eye checkups, spectacles, and medicines.

This camp, running since January 13, is also offering free eye surgeries for those in need, along with promoting awareness about eye donation.

The camp, supported by organisations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Saksham Foundation, and other social groups, has been helping thousands of pilgrims daily.

According to Satyavijay Singh, the RSS's Kashi region service head, the Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and this year, the Netra Mahakumbh aims to provide free eye care services to up to five lakh people, including free eye checkups for three lakh individuals, and distributing spectacles and medicines.

Additionally, free eye surgeries are being conducted for those in need. The camp is organised with the collaboration of several social organisations, including the Saksham Foundation, which focuses on empowering differently-abled individuals.

Rajesh Pratap, the RSS Uttar Pradesh publicity head, mentioned that hundreds of devotees are visiting the camp daily for eye checkups. Patients are sent to the OPD (Outpatient Department) where a team of 40 doctors examines them.

Medical staff, numbering over 100, are also available to assist. If a patient requires medicine, it is provided; if spectacles are needed, they are distributed free of charge. If a patient needs further treatment or surgery, they are referred to a hospital where their treatment is also provided at no cost.

Three cards are issued for each patient: one for the patient, one for the hospital, and one for the organisation’s records.

Shanti Bhushan Mishra from Prayagraj praised the camp, calling it an excellent initiative. Nimesh Pandey, who came from Hardoi, expressed his appreciation, stating, "This is a great initiative, benefiting hundreds of people."

Saurabh Shukla, another devotee, mentioned, "I came here for an eye checkup, but I also plan to donate my eyes."

The Netra Mahakumbh is not only providing essential healthcare but also fostering a sense of social responsibility and compassion among pilgrims, making it a significant part of this year's Maha Kumbh celebrations.

