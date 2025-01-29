Maha Kumbh 2025: Police constable manhandles IANS reporter at mela ground

Prayagraj, Jan 29 In a shocking display of abuse of power, an Uttar Pradesh constable misbehaved with an IANS correspondent and also tried to snatch away his microphone, while the latter covered the arrangements at Kumbh mela ground, particularly in the wake of stampede resulting in injury to over dozens of pilgrims.

IANS correspondent Gaurav Pandey was trying to gather information on the movement of Akhadas, on the auspicious Mauni Amavasya Snan this afternoon, when he was manhandled and roughed up by the police constable.

The incident happened at Sector 20 of Maha Kumbh Nagar, where the IANS correspondent was trying to gather information from saints of Panchayati Akhada named Naya Udaseen Nirwan.

The police excesses on the IANS team were caught on camera, showing the policeman's attempts to stonewall the Maha Kumbh coverage. The video is also evoking a strong response on social media, with many slamming the "assault" by the police constable.

Notably, Mauni Amavasya Snan is one of the most important baths of Maha Kumbh, as lakhs and crores of pilgrims have converged to the holy city to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion. The state administration estimated the figures to be in crores on Mauni Amavasya alone. Since the on-start of Maha Kumbh on January 26, more than 15 crore devotees have taken holy dip in the river Ganga, as per government records.

Early this morning, a stampede broke out at the mela ground as devotees as well as saints moved towards the Sangam for the holy dip. The sudden streaming of devotees in the tent city led to chaos and eventually in stampede as some of them reportedly broke the barricades to reach the 'Sangam'. More than 30 pilgrims have been injured in the stampede while several are feared dead.

The administration was quick to swing into action, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging the devotees to take a dip at the nearest ghat and not make way for the ‘Sangam Nose’. The Akhadas were also sent back to their tents and asked to take a dip after the crowd subsided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, three times in an hour, to take stock of the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor