Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj sees surge in devotees ahead of Mauni Amavasya

New Delhi, Jan 22 The grand Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has reached its tenth day, with the biggest bathing festival, Mauni Amavasya, just a few days away.

As the auspicious day approaches, the enthusiasm among devotees is increasing. Every day, lakhs of pilgrims are thronging the ghats of the sacred Ganga, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being through a holy dip.

Suman, a pilgrim at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, said, "This ghat holds immense significance as it is believed that Lord Brahma performed a yajna here. Bathing at this ghat is very auspicious. I am grateful for the excellent arrangements made by PM Modi and the Yogi government this time. I hope such facilities remain in place forever."

Umesh Chand Verma echoed similar sentiments. "The arrangements are remarkable. This ghat’s spiritual importance cannot be overstated. I pray that Modiji and Yogiji continue to lead with such dedication," he added.

Prominent priest Pramod Kumar Dwivedi shared insights about the ghat’s significance: "Bathing here grants liberation, and offering this water to Lord Shiva is equivalent to making a thousand such offerings elsewhere. The government have enhanced the experience with permanent bathing ghats."

The Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati is not merely a meeting of three rivers but symbolises the faith of millions of devotees adhering to Sanatan Dharma. Remarkably, even without formal invitations or announcements, people from far-off regions are arriving to partake in this divine event. The uniqueness of this Maha Kumbh, held after a gap of 144 years, adds to the fervour.

Devotees visiting the Veni Madhav Temple emphasised its importance in completing the Prayag Yatra. Puni Pathak, a regular visitor, remarked, "I have been coming here for a year. A dip in the Ganga feels incomplete without visiting Madhav Ji for darshan."

Sunita Shukla, a pilgrim for 12 years, added, "This temple holds immense significance, especially during this Maha Kumbh after 144 years. A visit here completes the holy bath and the Prayag pilgrimage."

With such deep faith and unparalleled arrangements, this Maha Kumbh continues to be a testament to the spiritual unity and devotion of millions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor