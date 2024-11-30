Maha Kumbh: ICCC Centre being revamped for mega event

Prayagraj, Nov 30 Preparations for the grand Maha Kumbh 2025 are in full swing under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the world eyes this upcoming monumental event in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the many efforts underway, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Prayagraj is being upgraded to ensure smooth management and enhanced safety for the millions of pilgrims expected to attend Kumbh 2025.

Originally established during Kumbh 2019, the ICCC played a pivotal role in the successful organisation of the event, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, chatbots, live surveillance, and CCTV monitoring. However, with Maha Kumbh 2025 poised to be even more grand and expansive, the government has initiated significant upgrades to the ICCC to accommodate the scale and ensure seamless operations.

Chief Minister Adityanath, during his recent visit to Prayagraj, personally inspected the progress of the ICCC upgrade and directed officials to expedite the work. Reflecting his vision of merging heritage with development, the upgraded ICCC aims to combine state-of-the-art technology with traditional cultural practices, ensuring a secure and efficient experience for pilgrims.

A government spokesperson outlined the works being done. He said the installation of 1,650 new CCTV cameras for comprehensive monitoring is ongoing and deployment of 24 APNR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras and 40 VMCD (Vehicle Monitoring and Control Devices) has been done. Additionally, he said 268 and 240 AI-based components for crowd management and vehicle tracking are being added.

In more upgradation, Call Centre capacity has been increased by 20 seats for faster resolution of queries, 100 smart parking systems have been introduced for efficient vehicle management, and dedicated viewing and monitoring facilities at Arail and Jhunsi are being constructed to aid the ICCC Mela and MCR Centres.

Apart from that, for monitoring of railway stations, AI-controlled CCTV cameras are being installed to manage crowds at nine railway stations; a 24/7 Helpline Service will start working soon and a dedicated 1920 helpline will commence operations on December 1 to assist pilgrims with inquiries and grievances.

The ICCC upgrade is being carried out with the collaboration of top engineering institutes across the country, ensuring cutting-edge solutions are implemented. The Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to uphold the tradition of this ancient gathering while setting a benchmark in technological integration and crowd management.

On Friday, a prelude program for Maha Kumbh 2025 was held at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, featuring Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

Shekhawat lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for its comprehensive planning for this grand cultural and spiritual gathering. He emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh government has the full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India.

Shekhawat noted that Maha Kumbh holds immense significance for India's civilization, culture, and Sanatan Dharma. He assured that extensive efforts are underway to ensure a seamless experience for all devotees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor