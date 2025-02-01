Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Airline Fares to Prayagraj Cut by 50 Percent Amid Rising Ticket Prices

Tourists from across the country are flocking to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, with thousands of devotees also flying from Pune. However, many are expressing dissatisfaction over the soaring ticket prices. In response, a meeting was held with airline representatives, leading to directives to regulate fares. Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the airlines have agreed to reduce ticket prices by 50 percent.

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated, "We had a meeting with airlines on Thursday, during which they explained that ticket prices were rising due to increased demand. The fare hike occurred as a large number of people were traveling to the Kumbh Mela, with the entire industry operating on demand. However, we requested airlines to treat this as a special occasion and lower the ticket prices. The airlines have agreed, and as a result, airfares to Prayagraj have been reduced by 50 percent."

