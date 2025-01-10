Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: CM Yogi Flags Off 100 New Buses to Improve Transport for Devotees

Ahead of the grand Maha kumbh mela 2025, scheduled in Prayagraj, UP from January 13 to 26 February, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched special shuttle and electric buses, named 'Atal Seva', on the second day of his visit to the city. These additions to the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation's fleet aim to improve transport for the expected 45 crore devotees.

During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh and inaugurated a special kitchen, 'Maa Ki Rasoi', operated by Nandi Seva Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, highlighting the organization's commitment to quality food for the needy. He personally served 'thalis' during the kitchen's inauguration. In a ceremonial event, 100 buses were flagged off in the presence of state ministers. On his way to the airport, CM Yogi took a moment to walk along the beautifully landscaped airport road, prompting accompanying ministers and officials to join him.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, will see devotees congregate at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Key bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), culminating on February 26.