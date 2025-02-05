Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Goa Govt Announces Free Travel with 3 Special Trains to Prayagraj for Devotees

The Goa government has announced three special trains from the coastal state to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, providing free travel for devotees attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the first special train will depart from Margao railway station in South Goa at 8 AM on February 6.

The other two special trains will depart from Margao on February 13 and 21, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Each train, operating exclusively between Goa and Prayagraj, will accommodate nearly 1,000 passengers. State Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai stated that train travel and food en route would be provided free of cost to devotees. He added that the trains would reach Prayagraj after a journey of 34 hours.

After reaching Prayagraj, devotees will be responsible for arranging their own accommodation and food, Minister Subhash Phal Desai said. He added that passengers must board the return train from Prayagraj after 24 hours. The trains are being operated under the Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana, and only individuals aged 18 to 60 without major health issues will be eligible to travel, he added.

