Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Kalpvas to Conclude on Maghi Purnima with Sacred Dip at Sangam on February 12

Kalpvas, a key tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13, will come to a close on Maghi Purnima this Wednesday. Devotees, marking the end of this sacred practice, will gather in large numbers at the Sangam to take a holy dip, followed by performing puja and making daan (donations) before heading back home. Kalpvas involves residing near a sacred river for a specific period, focusing on self-discipline, introspection, and spiritual purification, with its observance during the Maha Kumbh considered especially auspicious.

This year, more than 10 lakh devotees have undertaken Kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam here, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

In keeping with tradition, Kalpvas is observed over a month-long period of fasting, self-restraint, and Satsang on the banks of the Sangam, spanning from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima. This year, the Kalpvasis will break their fast after taking a holy dip in the Sangam on Wednesday. The practice of performing Kalpvas follows a twelve-year cycle, with its culmination taking place during the Maha Kumbh.

