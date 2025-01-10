Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know the Major Difference Between Ardh Kumbh, Purna Kumbh, and Maha kumbh

Kumbh Mela holds a special significance in Sanatan Dharma, attracting devotees from across India and the world. Naga sadhus from all over also participate in this grand event. The Kumbh is organized at four holy pilgrimage sites: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. However, this year’s Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj is particularly noteworthy. Let's delve into what makes it unique.

It is certain that millions of devotees, without any invitation or appeal, will flock to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela. Participating in this sacred event at Prayagraj is considered a great blessing by devotees. According to the Padma Purana, bathing in the confluence of the holy rivers during the Kumbh Mela helps devotees attain freedom from the cycle of birth and death, and grants immense merit through acts of pilgrimage, bathing, and donation.

Astrologically, the Kumbh Mela is influenced by the transit of three major planets: the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter. The conjunction of these planets in specific zodiac signs plays a crucial role in determining the timing of the festival. In Prayagraj this year, the Sun is in Capricorn, Jupiter is in Taurus, and the Moon will enter Capricorn on the new moon day of Magh, creating a rare cosmic alignment.

The Mahakumbh Mela will begin on January 13, 2025, and run until February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). Extensive preparations have been made for this grand event, and devotees from all corners of the world are expected to participate. Here’s what makes this year’s Mahakumbh particularly significant:

Types of Kumbh Mela:

Ardh Kumbh Mela: Held once every six years, it takes place only in Prayagraj and Haridwar. Purna Kumbh Mela: Held once every 12 years, this fair is organized at the Sangam in Prayagraj. The last Purna Kumbh was in 2013. Mahakumbh Mela: This year’s Kumbh is the Mahakumbh, a rare event that occurs once in 144 years. It takes place after 12 Purna Kumbhs, making it a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

Location of Kumbh Mela:

The location of the Kumbh Mela is decided based on the positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter. When the Sun and Moon are in Capricorn, and Jupiter is in Taurus, the Kumbh Mela is held in Prayagraj. Similarly, when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter is in Aquarius, it is held in Haridwar. Ujjain hosts the Mela when the Sun and Jupiter are in Leo, and Nashik hosts it when the Sun is in Leo and Jupiter is in Leo or Cancer.

Six Royal Baths of Mahakumbh:

First Bath: On Paush Pournima, January 13, marking the beginning of Mahakumbh. Second Bath: On Makar Sankranti, January 14. Third Bath: On Mauni Amavasya, January 29. Fourth Bath: On Basant Panchami, February 3. Fifth Bath: On Maghi Pournima, February 12. Sixth Bath: On Mahashivratri, February 26, marking the end of Mahakumbh.

Special Attraction of Mahakumbh:

This year, a unique feature of the Mahakumbh will be the installation of 12 Jyotirlingas made from five and a half crore Rudrakshas, along with 11,000 Trishuls. These will be set up in the Mahakumbh camp of Sant Paramhans Ashram in Sector 6, Amethi, in front of the Nagavasuki temple. The Jyotirlingas are being constructed with Rudraksha sourced from Nepal and Malaysia, with each Jyotirlinga measuring 9 feet in width and 11 feet in height. The Trishuls will be painted in white, black, yellow, and red. The installation of these Jyotirlingas will be completed by January 12, and devotees will be able to offer their darshan and worship between January 13 and February 26.