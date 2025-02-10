Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. She is also scheduled to offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her. Upon her arrival in Prayagraj, President Murmu was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath, as per officials.

The President arrived in Prayagraj earlier on Monday and made her way to the Sangam, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She is also set to offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Temple and the Akshayavat tree, which is revered as a symbol of immortality in Hinduism.

The Sangam, the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, holds immense religious significance in Hinduism. During the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several prominent leaders have already taken a dip at this revered site.

In view of the President's visit, heavy security arrangements have been deployed in Prayagraj, with significant traffic jams reported on routes leading to the city from neighboring states. In Madhya Pradesh, which shares a border with Uttar Pradesh, police have halted vehicle movement at several key junctions to manage the flow.