Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Govt to Facilitate Sangam Snan for 2,000 Senior Citizens

The Uttar Pradesh government announced initiatives to ensure Sangam Snan for 2,000 senior citizens by the end of the Maha Kumbh.

According to an official statement, the Social Welfare Department's pandal, set up along the banks of the Sangam in collaboration with the National Medicos Organization and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), has been extending essential support to underprivileged groups.

"One of the major programs under this initiative is Shravan Kumbh, which serves thousands by offering exams and assistance to those with hearing impairments," it said.

For the first time in Maha Kumbh, the Yogi Adityanath government has introduced a special camp for the elderly and hearing-impaired. Established by the Social Welfare Department, the camp provides free screenings and assistive devices to those in need.

“The initiative marks significant progress in ensuring that the elderly, especially those from state-run old-age homes, receive essential services and can partake in the spiritual experience of the Kumbh Mela,” the statement added.

As part of the state's holistic approach, the government has set up a 100-bed ashram in the Kumbh area to accommodate senior citizens from various old-age homes.