Maha Kumbh Mela: Odisha CM flags off special bus service to Ayodhya

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched premium bus services from four cities -- Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna and Berhampur -- for Ayodhya via Varanasi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The special pilgrim buses to the holy places have been started by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the state-owned public transport operator, under the Transport & Commerce Department of Odisha.

More than 200 devotees from different parts of Odisha on Sunday left for the Maha Kumbh Mela on these special buses equipped with all advanced amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi said that Ardha Kumbha is held every six years while the Purna Kumbha is observed every 12 years at Prayagraj. However, the Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be celebrated at the Prayagraj this year after a gap of 144 years.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26. Lakhs of devotees and saints will throng Prayagraj to attend the grand fair this year.

"Thousands of devotees from Odisha also go on pilgrimage to Prayagraj and take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam (the holy confluence of rivers -- Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati) whenever Kumbh Mela takes place. As this holy Maha Kumbh Mela fair is going to be held for a long period between January 13 and February 26, I request all to go to Prayagraj on the holy pilgrimage,” stated the CM.

CM Majhi said that the Odisha government has made several arrangements to ensure a safe journey for the pilgrims using the premium bus services offered by OSRTC. Two buses will run up and down on each route. All the necessary arrangements for short-term accommodations at designated places on the routes have also been made by the OSRTC.

CM Majhi also informed that the bus fare has been halved for women pilgrims. He said that a live vehicle tracking system, panic buttons, and an advanced driver assistance system have been set up in the pilgrim buses. Managers are deployed on each bus to ensure the travellers do not face any problems during the journey.

This apart, tents have been erected at the Prayagraj for the pilgrims and tour guides have been engaged to guide the pilgrims there.

A 24x7 help desk has been opened at the OSRTC office here for the pilgrims visiting Maha Kumbh Mela. The pilgrims can also seek assistance by calling 1800 345 1122 or reaching out via WhatsApp at 78490 52205.

Additionally, OSRTC staff have been deployed in Prayagraj to provide all support to the devotees there. Pilgrims can book tickets in advance through the OSRTC website (osrtc.org), mobile app, or at OSRTC ticket counters. The Chief Minister also said that the OSRTC is starting the long-distance journey of over 2,500 km for the first time.

