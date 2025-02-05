Maha Kumbh: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam

New Delhi, Feb 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Sangam on Wednesday after he arrived in Prayagraj as part of his visit to the Maha Kumbh.

After arriving at Prayagraj, PM Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, made his way to Arail VIP Ghat, where they took a boat ride to reach the Sangam, the confluence of the holy Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Before boarding the boat, the Prime Minister and UP CM Yogi waved to the gathered crowd at Arail VIP Ghat, acknowledging the enthusiastic supporters who gathered to witness the occasion.

The boat ride, which began at 10:50 a.m., was part of the Prime Minister’s brief but significant visit to the Maha Kumbh, a spiritual gathering of millions of devotees.

Later, the Prime Minister took a holy dip at the Sangam during the Ashtami Tithi of the Magh month, marking a special occasion in the sacred calendar.

Following the bath, he offered prayers to the Ganga on the banks of Sangam.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the significance of the Kumbh Mela, an event that draws millions of pilgrims from across the nation.

PM Modi will return to Arail Ghat by boat at around 11:50 a.m. before departing for Prayagraj Airport at 12:30 p.m. This visit by the Prime Minister highlights the spiritual importance of the Maha Kumbh reaffirming the government's commitment to the cultural heritage of India.

Earlier, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13, the Prime Minister had inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

The people of the area have expressed great happiness at the Prime Minister arriving in their part of the state and taking a holy dip in the Sangam.

Devotees at the Maha Kumbh believe that due to PM Modi's efforts, Sanatan Dharam has gained new recognition.

They argued that previously, people were less aware, but now their faith and understanding have grown.

They underlined that the Prime Minister has special reverence for Sanatan Dharam, and when the country's top leader visits Prayagraj Maha Kumbh for the second time, it will be a source of pride not just for the residents of Prayagraj but for the entire Sanatan Dharam community.

