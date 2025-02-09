Maha Kumbh: President Droupadi Murmu to take holy dip in Sangam on Monday

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 9 President Droupadi Murmu is set to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh by visiting Prayagraj on Monday and also take holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

During her visit, which will last over eight hours, the President will experience the Maha Kumbh's grandeur and spiritual significance. She will offer prayers at the revered Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

President Murmu will begin her day at the Sangam Nose, where she will take a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam, reinforcing the deep-rooted faith in Sanatan Dharma. Notably, the country’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh in the past.

President Droupadi Murmu will then visit the sacred Akshayavat tree, which is considered a symbol of immortality in Sanatan culture, and offer her prayers. The site holds great significance in Hinduism and is mentioned in ancient scriptures.

She will also visit the Bade Hanuman Temple, where she will pray for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

President Murmu will visit the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, an initiative that signifies integration of religious events with modern technology. This centre provides detailed information about Maha Kumbh Mela through advanced digital tools, allowing devotees from India and abroad to experience the grandeur of the event more closely.

In light of President's visit, strict security arrangements have been put in place across the city.

Her visit will be a historic and inspiring moment, not just for Prayagraj but for devotees across the country. It will enhance the religious, cultural, and spiritual significance of Maha Kumbh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor