Maha Kumbh Stampede: Vehicles Restricted in Prayagraj; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Appeals To Devotees to Take Dip at Nearest Ghat

Due to the stampede and heavy crowd at the Maha Kumbh, the Jaunpur district administration has restricted vehicles in Prayagraj and implemented route diversion. A large crowd of devotees is heading to the event on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday, January 29.

SDM Pawan Kumar Singh said, "Right now, all the vehicles that are coming, all the devotees who are coming for darshan, for them, arrangements for refreshments have been made at the designated places. All those who wish to stay here are being accommodated, and those who want to return home after their bath will be allowed later..."

A foreign devotee from Nepal said, "We came from Nepal to visit Prayagraj, but we are stuck here, 102 kilometers away. They are saying that for the next 48 hours, no vehicles can go forward. What should we do? We are stuck here with our whole family..."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards Sangam Nose. He also asked devotees to follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate with them. He added that people should not pay attention to any rumours.

The stampede during the second 'Sahi Snan' of Mauni Amavasya in Maha Kumbh 2025 has shocked everyone. At least 10 devotees died in this unfortunate accident, while dozens of people were seriously injured. After the accident, there was an atmosphere of chaos at the entire venue. Relief and rescue work is going on by the police and administration.