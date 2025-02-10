Maha Kumbh Traffic Update: 300-km Jams on NH-30 as Thousands of Vehicles Stranded on Roads Leading to Prayagraj (Watch Videos)

Due to the increasing crowd at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, traffic congestion has worsened the situation on the roads leading to Uttar Pradesh. To manage the situation, authorities have restricted vehicle entry, leading to roadblocks on National Highway-30 (NH-30) on Sunday night, February 9. Madhya Pradesh Police officer was seen standing 300 kilometres before the Prayagraj route and appealing to the people going to Maha Kumbh to return from the route. The traffic jam situation on the entire highway is very bad. Vehicles are being stopped at Katni, Maihar, and Rewa, causing thousands of people to be stranded overnight. It is taking 4 to 5 hours to cover just a couple of kilometres.

Police personnel, led by Amarpatan TI K.P. Tripathi, have been stopping Prayagraj-bound vehicles near Kharmseda, reported Amar Ujala. This has resulted in a 3 km-long queue of vehicles on the highway, leaving devotees frustrated. TI Tripathi stated that vehicles are being released in batches to prevent excessive traffic buildup. Meanwhile, the halting of vehicles on the highway has led to an increased crowd in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, a major stop for pilgrims. The administration has been put on high alert.

Also Read | President Murmu to visit Maha Kumbh today, take holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

To manage the congestion, barricades have been set up at three locations in the district. Temporary toll barriers have also been erected near Maihar Pahari, Amdara, and Amarpatan to regulate traffic. Police forces have been deployed at various points to maintain order.

भीषण जाम की ये Video मध्यप्रदेश के कटनी की है। यहां से प्रयागराज महाकुंभ की दूरी करीब 270 KM है। pic.twitter.com/EoWPUbcC1m — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 9, 2025

NH-30, the main route for devotees traveling from Maharashtra and other states to Prayagraj, has been severely impacted. By night on Sunday, over 10,000 vehicles were stuck in the jam, with authorities gradually releasing them. The Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border is experiencing a long traffic snarl, and Katni police have urged pilgrims to postpone their travel.

MP पुलिस प्रयागराज से 300 KM पहले ही खड़े होकर अपील कर रही है कि महाकुंभ जाने वाले लोग रास्ते से वापस लौट जाएं। पूरे हाईवे पर जाम के हालात बहुत बुरे हैं। pic.twitter.com/bCBF6i5jBM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 9, 2025

At the Katni-Jabalpur stretch of NH-30, vehicles from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Assam have blocked the entire highway. Katni district traffic police have set up barricades and are using loudspeakers to inform people about the congestion. While some travellers have turned back, many continue to push forward, worsening the situation.

प्रयागराज महा कुंभ आने वाले सभी रास्तों पर लम्बा जाम है। दिल्ली से एक फैमिली 30 घंटे में महा कुंभ पहुंची। वाहन अलग अलग शहरों में जहां–तहां डायवर्ट किए जा रहे हैं। प्रयागराज शहर के अंदर हर गली–मुहल्ले चोक हो चुके हैं। लोग इतने ज्यादा पहुंच गए हैं कि पूरा ट्रैफिक पटरी से उतर गया… pic.twitter.com/zyPbE0pIRA — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 9, 2025

The traffic gridlock has extended nearly 10 km along the MP-UP border, with people stranded overnight. Authorities are gradually releasing vehicles as the situation allows. On Friday alone, approximately 14,000 vehicles passed through the Sohagi toll plaza toward Prayagraj. Anticipating further congestion, officials began stopping vehicles at the border from 3 PM on Saturday, resulting in a 20 km-long traffic jam by morning. Authorities have stated that once the crowd in Prayagraj decreases, vehicle movement from MP will resume.