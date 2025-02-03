Maha Kumbh: UP CM monitors Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, ensures safety, smooth arrangements

New Delhi, Feb 3 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was active from the early hours of Monday, monitoring updates from the 'war room' since 3 AM, ensuring the smooth conduct of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh.

In the wake of the recent stampede that claimed 30 lives and left 60 people injured, Yogi Adityanath's primary focus was on the safety and well-being of the sants and devotees participating in the sacred ritual, as well as ensuring that all necessary arrangements were in place for a smooth and organised event.

The Chief Minister issued continuous directions to key officials, including the DGP, Principal Secretary of Home, and officials from the Chief Minister’s Office, to ensure that the safety protocols were strictly followed and that any challenges were swiftly addressed.

His vigilance ensured that the massive event, which saw a large influx of devotees, was held without any major issues.

Speaking about the arrangements, DIG of Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, remarked, "The arrangements are excellent. As you can see, all our ghats and pathways are well-organised and functioning smoothly. There are no pressure points or overcrowding anywhere. Crowd control measures are in place, ensuring the safety of everyone present."

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, the Amrit Snan held at Triveni Sangam is one of the most important rituals during the Maha Kumbh.

The event draws millions of devotees seeking spiritual purification, and the role of the state government in ensuring seamless operations becomes paramount.

CM Yogi's proactive monitoring of the situation reflects the importance of maintaining order and safety at such a large-scale religious gathering.

Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Baba, also known as Satu Baba, expressed his thoughts on the significance of the occasion. He said, "This Amrit Snan is undoubtedly a source of light, brightness, and prosperity. It feels that this dip will bring joy, light, and prosperity into life. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, I wish happiness and prosperity to the entire nation."

The grand event management has been praised for ensuring the safety of millions while upholding the sanctity and smooth conduct of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

