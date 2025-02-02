Maha Kumbh: VHP thanks Civil Aviation Ministry for reviewing air connectivity to Prayagraj

New Delhi, Feb 2 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday thanked the Civil Aviation Ministry for reviewing air connectivity to Prayagraj.

“Thanks to the @MoCA_GoI Shri @RamMNK ji for calling on the meeting to address the problems of flyers of MahaKumbh immediately after our X post on 27th of Jan. Hon. Minister, along with the Secretary Sh. V. Vualnam, DGCA DG Sh. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and senior officials, met airline representatives to review the adequacy of air connectivity to Prayagraj from across the country while maintaining reasonable fares,” VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal wrote on X.

He added that under the guidance of the ministry, regular coordination meetings are also being held to provide a seamless and comfortable travel experience for millions of devotees attending the world's largest religious gathering.

“Recently we heard from a section of media that you have advised Airlines to cut such flight tickets by 50 per cent. We are thankful to your efforts in the direction,” Bansal wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has set up a dedicated customer service centre in the Mela area, offering pilgrims on-site assistance, complaint resolution, and uninterrupted communication services, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications.

At the Kumbh Mela, pilgrims from different parts of the country are being provided with free SIM cards from their respective circles.

If any pilgrim loses or damages their SIM card, they will not need to return to their home state.

BSNL has arranged to supply SIM cards from all circles across the country to the Mela area.

"This service is completely free, ensuring that pilgrims can easily stay in touch with their family and friends. BSNL has set up a camp office at Lal Road Sector-2, from where all communication services are being managed," according to the Ministry.

Additionally, internet leased lines, Wi-Fi hotspots, high-speed internet (fibre-to-the-home), webcasting, SD-WAN, bulk SMS service, M2M SIMs, and satellite phone services have also been provided in the Mela area.

"Through this initiative, BSNL is ensuring seamless communication for millions of pilgrims, administrative officers, security forces, and volunteer organisations, helping in the smooth operation of the event," said the ministry.

