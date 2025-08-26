Maha labour code rules formulation cleared by Fadnavis-led Cabinet

Mumbai, Aug 26 Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the formulation of Maharashtra Labour Code rules by amending the Labour Laws of the state.

In April, the state cabinet cleared the Maharashtra Code on Wages Rules, 2025, and the Maharashtra Industrial Relations Code Rules, 2025, aligning with the central government's framework of labour codes.

These rules were part of the broader labour reforms initiated by the Central Government, based on the recommendations of the Second National Commission on Labour, established in 1999 under the chairmanship of former Labour Minister Ravindra Varma.

The Commission had recommended consolidating 29 existing labour laws into four comprehensive labour codes to simplify and streamline labour legislation in India.

Further, the Cabinet approved the effective implementation of a procedure for providing identity cards, certificates and benefits of various schemes to beneficiaries from the Scheduled Castes and Nomadic Tribes.

The Cabinet approved the expansion and conversion of three Kolhapur system dams on Sindafana river in Beed district, namely Nimgaon, Brahmanath Yelamb (Tal. Shirur (Ka) and Takalgaon (Hingani) (Tal. Gevrai).

The Cabinet also cleared a margin money loan of Rs 850 crore to be taken for working capital by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to the sugar factory of Rajgad Cooperative Sugar Factory Ltd, Anantnagar Nigde, (Tel. Bhor) in Pune district. This cooperative is linked to former Congress legislator Sangram Thopte, who has recently quit the grand old party and joined the BJP.

The Cabinet also approved providing a term loan on government guarantee to the sugar factory of Sangharsh Yoddha Babanrao Dhakne Kedareshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory Ltd., Sumannagar, Tel. Shevgaon, Ahilyanagar, by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. Babanrao Dhakne is a former Union Minister of State.

The Cabinet approved the sale of land of Yashwant Cooperative Sugar Factory Ltd., Chintamani Nagar, Theur (Tal. Haveli) in Pune district. Moreover, the cabinet cleared the Nagpur Gondia access expressway project, which will be developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The Cabinet also approved carrying out the project design and land acquisition for the project.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a court of senior civil judges at Ashti in Beed district; accordingly, the posts of judicial officers and staff will be created, and the expenses incurred for this court will be approved.

Besides, the cabinet cleared amendments to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950.

The Cabinet approved the extension of the special scheme for residential use of vacant land given on lease through auction-premium or otherwise in Nagpur and Amravati divisions for another year.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor