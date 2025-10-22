'Maha-Lathbandhan' of chaos-makers: NDA leaders on Oppn's seat tussle in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 22 As the election heat rises in Bihar, sharp political attacks have started between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, with leaders from the ruling alliance launching scathing critiques of the opposition's internal rifts, accusing it of being "disorganised" and "plagued by infighting" over seat-sharing.

BJP Bihar State President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal lashed out at the opposition bloc, saying the alliance has exposed its "true face" to the people.

"The way the Mahagathbandhan has handled the selection of candidates and seat-sharing has revealed its true face to the people of Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan has now turned into the 'Maha-Lathbandhan', an alliance of stick-wielders and chaos-makers," Jaiswal said, taking a jibe at the opposition's alleged internal disagreements.

Echoing similar sentiments, JDU national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad claimed that the NDA is heading towards a "one-sided, decisive victory."

"The opposition has completely fallen apart. They are fighting among themselves for seats. Even now, within the Mahagathbandhan, there are fierce internal clashes over at least 12 seats," Prasad noted.

He further pointed out the lack of unity and leadership in the alliance, stating, "They haven't even decided who their leader will be; there's no clear communication between Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav. So far, the top leaders of both their parties haven't even stepped out to campaign."

Highlighting the NDA's momentum, Prasad added, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already addressed numerous public rallies. A dozen NDA Chief Ministers have come to Bihar for nomination rallies. The Home Minister has also visited Bihar, and Union Minister Amit Shah has already been here, with many more of his programs lined up in the coming days."

"Undoubtedly, whether it is Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, or Jitan Ram Manjhi, all NDA leaders are campaigning in complete coordination. Meanwhile, the opposition has collapsed even before the elections have begun," he said.

Backing the NDA narrative, Minister Ashok Chaudhary asserted that the Mahagathbandhan has "completely failed to work out."

"The alliance has completely fallen apart. There has been no joint press conference, and every party is fielding its own candidates, even on each other's seats," he said.

With elections nearing, the NDA is keen to project an image of unity and strength, while painting the opposition as fractured and unprepared.

Polling in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025, and the results will be declared on November 14, 2025.

