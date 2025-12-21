Maha local body poll results: Public endorses NCP's 'development-oriented politics', says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Dec 21 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that his party's resounding success in nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections clearly reflects public endorsement of the NCP's "development-oriented" and "secular ideology".

"The people have voted not merely for promises, but for consistent work and efficient leadership. The decisions we have taken for the overall development of the state, especially for strengthening infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas, have resonated with the voters. This is a collective victory of Mahayuti. Wherever we fought together, voters reposed their trust in us, and even in places where friendly contests were held, democratic values were kept intact. We will continue to maintain the same strength and coordination in the upcoming municipal corporation elections as well. I wholeheartedly congratulate and extend my best wishes to all the newly elected Presidents and Corporators across the state," Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said.

He also added that the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government's success is a result of the decisions taken over the past year for holistic development and the swift implementation of schemes and projects.

The state government has also received strong support from the Central government, he said.

"Transforming cities through municipal bodies, resolving water-related issues, and prioritising roads and healthcare facilities will remain the key focus areas going forward," Deputy CM Pawar added.

Expressing gratitude, Deputy CM Pawar thanked the people of Maharashtra on behalf of the NCP for granting the Mahayuti a decisive mandate by voting for development in the state.

He reiterated that the NCP will continue to work with the ideology of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, and will preserve the legacy of progressive and cultured politics laid down by the late Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"The victory has increased the responsibility of Mahayuti and the NCP. All elected Presidents and Councillors must now work with renewed dedication and commitment," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor