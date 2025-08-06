Maha local body polls: Conduct election through VVPAT to ensure transparency, demands Cong

Mumbai, Aug 6 The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the voting in the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra be held using the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to ensure transparency. If voting through VVPAT takes time, then, the Congress said, the elections should be held on a ballot.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar took strong objection to the statement by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dinesh Waghmare’s statement made on Tuesday that VVPAT machines will not be used in the civic and local self-government body polls.

”In the past, VVPAT machines were not used in the local self-government body polls. This time too, they will not be used,” SEC Waghmare said.

Wadettiwar told reporters that the reason given by the SEC was that there will be more candidates in one ward, voters will have to cast four votes at a time, so the process will take time and there is a possibility of crowding at the polling station.

However, he insisted that the use of VVPAT is a must for conducting the polls in the most transparent manner.

“Voters should know who they voted for. The local body elections in the state should not be held without VVPAT machines, and if these machines are not available, elections should be held on ballot paper,” he remarked.

Further, commenting on the flip-flop over feeding pigeons, Wadettiwar accused the state government of cheating the Jain community.

The BJP raised the issue of Kabutar Khana (pigeon house) and thereafter the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation took action.

“When the Jain community took to the streets, BJP ministers went against BMC’s action (to cover up the Kabutar Khana at Dadar prohibiting the people from feeding the pigeons). That means the government will take the decision and then take a U-turn. The government is creating problems and is pretending that it is the savior of the Jain community. BJP is at the forefront to rake up the issue keeping in mind the upcoming municipal elections,” he claimed. He also criticised the BJP for double talk.

Wadettiwar in his comment on the Supreme Court remark on the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with regard to Chinese intrusion said the latter has the right to question the Central government.

“It is not right for judges to comment that a true Indian cannot make a statement if he asks a question about the Chinese invasion. It is the duty of opposition leaders to question the government about the events taking place in the country. Judges should not give testimonials about who is a true Indian and who is not. On the one hand, a person with the post of BJP spokesperson will become a judge in the High Court, and on the other hand, judges making comments on opposition leaders will erode people's faith in the judiciary. At least judges should not make statements that will undermine democracy in the country,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor