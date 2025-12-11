Maha: MahaYuiti split over proposal to revamp science exhibitions

Nagpur, Dec 11 A rift surfaced among the three ruling MahaYuti Maharashtra government partners on Thursday over the pending approval of a scheme to revamp the state government-organised science exhibitions, which attract schoolchildren.

During question hour in the state legislative assembly, the State's School Education Minister and Shiv Sena leader Dada Bhuse pointed fingers at the Planning Department controlled by Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar for not giving the ‘go-ahead’ and instead raising objections on the increased demand for funds.

The BJP legislators were questioning Minister Bhuse for not launching the 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyaan Vari' scheme. Under this scheme, students with the top 21 projects from the tehsil-level competition will be taken to visit a science centre at the division level.

The top 51 projects from the district-level competition will be taken to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru. In contrast, the 51 finalists from the state-level competition will be taken on an educational tour to NASA.

The initiative has been named the Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari.

"Though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the proposal sent to him by the Minister of State (Education) in June 2025, the project has yet not started," BJP legislator Ameet Satam said.

The Minister of State for Education is Pankaj Bhoyar of the BJP.

Satam was joined by another BJP legislator, Devyani Farande, who demanded to know the reasons behind the delay and whether the project would begin within a year.

"As a responsible minister, I should not be disclosing everything here. But I will, since it is being portrayed as if I am stalling the scheme," said Minister Bhuse.

"The prize money is increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 51000, to which the Planning department has raised objections, questioning the rise in amount. There are remarks raised on the total increase of the budget," he said, adding that once it is cleared, the matter will be taken in front of the cabinet.

Congress legislator Nana Patole pointed out that the tussle between the three ruling parties has escalated so much that it is now affecting the implementation of schemes.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that appropriate steps will be taken for the implementation.

