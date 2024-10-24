Maha: Make sure to cast your vote to punish MVA, says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai, Oct 24 Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Thursday appealed to the voters to cast their votes for the Assembly election to punish the corrupt leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"This is an opportunity to punish all those who indulged in corrupt practices during the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic period, the electorate must definitely not miss this golden chance. And hence, I urge all the voters to cast their votes for the Assembly election to punish the corrupt leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said at the MahaYuti’s campaign rally for Dahisar Assembly constituency candidate Manisha Chaudhary.

Present on this occasion were district president Ganesh Khankar and leaders and prominent office bearers of BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and RPI.

Shelar said that it is time for the electorate to recollect the past, especially the dreadful coronavirus pandemic period, and to settle the scores.

He added that when the common man was struggling to get an ambulance, or beds, medicines and treatment for their loved ones, the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s government was busy competing to bag various contracts for their close aides.

"Right from medicines to COVID centres to body bags, these people were indulging in awarding contracts based on their desired cut-commissions. Common people witnessed this harsh reality. Now is the time to punish them," said Shelar.

He urged voters to make sure to cast their votes so that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, who was insensitive even towards the deceased, could be taught a good lesson.

Meanwhile, before this rally, Shelar met and interacted with BJP office bearers in Malad.

He also met and extended wishes to MLA Kalidas Kolambkar and Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha at their residences. Both Kolambkar and Kotecha filed their nominations on Thursday.

