Maha Minister Bawankule offers clarification as ‘Phone, WhatsApp Groups under watch’ remark sparks row

Mumbai, Oct 24 In the run-up to the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra, Revenue Minister and former state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule made a sensational statement claiming that everyone’s mobile phones and WhatsApp accounts had been put under surveillance. He made this remark while speaking at a BJP function on October 23.

However, after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed him and demanded his arrest, Minister Bawankule on Friday issued a clarification, stating that one lakh WhatsApp groups of BJP booth chiefs are connected to the party’s war room, which facilitates internal communication.

“I made that statement yesterday during a meeting of our Bharatiya Janata Party workers. The work done by our workers, the comments they make, the reactions on WhatsApp — these are reviewed from our war room. During the election period, everyone contributes to the party’s work. At this time, attention is paid to the work announced by the party. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis brought these schemes for the state’s development, and we monitor (keep an eye on) all the schemes implemented by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre,” said Minister Bawankule. He further added that the party workers are aware of this mechanism, which helps in reaching the government’s welfare schemes to the last person in society.

Earlier, Raut demanded that a case be registered against Minister Bawankule and that he be immediately arrested for his statement. “Register a case against Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule under the Indian Telegraph Act and arrest him immediately. What kind of machine did Bawankule bring himself? Or did he install it in the BJP office? Or did he hire some private people for it?” asked Raut while speaking to reporters.

However, Minister Bawankule reiterated that the party only monitors the plans and work done by BJP booth chiefs through WhatsApp groups.

“The party decides its stance after reading comments on the WhatsApp groups. Negative emotions are removed, and positivity is created. This improves communication between the workers and the party. Therefore, who is Sanjay Raut to decide what we should do in our party?” he asked.

“During elections, both negative and positive news circulate. Our system works to monitor the comments of our workers. The party has created one lakh groups of workers and office bearers, all connected to the war room. All office bearers and workers are aware of this setup, which checks the information communicated in WhatsApp groups. Through these groups, they work on understanding public expectations, identifying problems, and addressing them,” explained Bawankule.

Commenting on the MahaYuti alliance contesting the upcoming local and civic body polls together, he said, “Our first emphasis is on the grand alliance. For this, a committee of three leaders has been formed in each district. Where two activists have equal strength, they will contest against each other. However, we will ensure that differences do not widen.”

“No matter how much the Maha Vikas Aghadi unites, the Mahayuti will win 51 percent of the votes in all Zilla Parishads and Municipal Corporations. The BJP-led Mahayuti will secure more votes in the local and civic body elections than it did in the Assembly elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will not be able to win a single Zilla Parishad or Municipality,” he claimed.

Minister Bawankule further said that many Congress leaders and workers have expressed their desire to join the BJP as they have full faith in Devendra Fadnavis’ leadership.

“Congress does not communicate effectively with its workers, and good office bearers are sidelined. There has been a huge gap in communication between the Congress leadership and its grassroots workers. However, a BJP worker can meet any senior leader — something impossible within the Congress. The workers there are divided due to internal discord,” he added.

Minister Bawankule said that Mahayuti workers have been clearly instructed to avoid differences and divisions within the ruling alliance.

“But some individuals are habitually attacking leaders from allied parties due to personal enmities. Some people are mistakenly considering Mahayuti leaders as opponents. Mahayuti workers should understand who their real opponents are. We are working in the government, and whether others do or not, the key leaders must follow the alliance’s code of conduct. The BJP will follow the Chief Minister’s directions. DCMs Eknath Shinde and Ajitdada Pawar will also instruct their leaders to adhere to these guidelines,” he added.

