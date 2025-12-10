Maha minister directs for preparing comprehensive plan to strengthen health institutions

Nagpur, Dec 10 Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday directed the administration to prepare a comprehensive plan for the state to provide quality health services with emphasis on strengthening population-wise health sub-centres to referral service hospitals.

He was speaking at the meeting to review the under-construction buildings of the Health Department.

Minister Abitkar said that the buildings of health institutions in the state, under the National Health Mission, should be used for patient service.

"Health institutions should be upgraded as per the demand. The budgets of the buildings of health institutions should be checked. No compromise will be made regarding cleanliness, food provided to patients and manpower in hospitals," he said.

He further stated that "Strict action should be taken regarding cleanliness. The contractual employees appointed for cleanliness work should be paid as per the Minimum Wages Act. Contractors who disrupt work and stop it, and who are involved in malpractices, should be blacklisted. Action should be taken against the guilty officials concerned."

He directed that the work of Thane General Hospital be completed on a war footing and the hospital be reactivated for patient service.

The meeting reviewed the work of Women's Hospital in Sangamner (District Nagar), Sub-District Hospital, Jivati Rural Hospital (District Chandrapur), Daga Hospital, Nagpur, Umred Sub-District Hospital, Primary Health Centre, Sirsi tehsil, Umred, Primary Health Centre, Nand tehsil, Bhiwapur, Kuhi (District Nagpur) Rural Hospital, Dharashiv District Hospital, Rural Hospital in Malkapur (tehsil Shahu wadi District Kolhapur), Manor Trauma Care in Palghar District and other hospitals.

Minister Abitkar also outlined a clear focus on streamlining administration, improving hospital infrastructure and hygiene, and enhancing access to major government health schemes in Maharashtra.

He also instructed the administration to improve infrastructure, hygiene and food quality in the hospitals. He has mandated strict checks on food quality and hygiene in all government hospitals, emphasising that negligence in patient care or cleanliness will not be tolerated. This includes the launch of a statewide mechanical linen washing service for 593 government hospitals to ensure sterilised, infection-free linen.

He called for the launch of an online portal for construction projects, a monitoring system for health institutions, and the expansion of the e-Sushrut Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).

