Maha: MMRDA proposes formation of Fare Fixation Committee for Metro Lines 2A & 7

Mumbai, May 22 In a move aligned with statutory provisions, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed the constitution of a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) under Sections 33 and 34 (I) of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

This is a compliance measure as mandated by the O&M Act. Section 34 clearly states that the Central government may constitute a Fare Fixation Committee from time to time to recommend fare frameworks, ensuring a transparent and legally guided fare governance structure.

MMRDA will forward to the Union government once it’s approved by the Maharashtra government for approval of constitute a Fare Fixation Committee for Metro Line 2A & 7.

As per the Act, the initial fares for Metro Lines 2A and 7 were determined by the Metro Railway Administration at the time of commencement of operations, which began on April 2, 2022. With weekday ridership touching 2.65 lakh, Metro Lines 2A and 7 play a pivotal role in the city's daily transit ecosystem.

“The proposal to constitute a Fare Fixation Committee is a statutory requirement under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002. It is not intended to suggest any immediate fare revision, but to ensure that our processes remain transparent, legally compliant, and in line with established governance frameworks. The Committee, once formed, will enable a structured and independent review mechanism as envisaged by law, reinforcing our commitment to accountable public transport administration,” said the MMRDA release on Thursday.

The proposal to the Union government seeks only the formation of this committee, which, once constituted, will review the existing structure and recommend frameworks as per statutory norms.

The formation of the FFC is a required governance mechanism and does not automatically imply any fair revision or adjustment.

“MMRDA continues to prioritise commuter-centric, affordable, and sustainable metro services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while upholding regulatory obligations in all aspects of administration and operation,” said a release.

The Fare Fixation Committee shall consist of a Chairperson and two other members. A person shall not be qualified for appointment as the Chairperson unless he is or has been a judge of the High Court.

The Central government and the state government shall nominate one member each to the Fare Fixation Committee.

