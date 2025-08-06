Maha: MMRDA strengthens enforcement mechanism to curb unauthorised constructions

Mumbai, Aug 6 In a bid to curb unauthorised constructions and protect the integrity of urban planning, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday has strengthened its enforcement mechanisms in areas where it operates as the Special Planning Authority (SPA).

It has adopted zero tolerance for unauthorised constructions and deployed officials to scan key areas.

“To uphold lawful urban development, designated officers have been appointed under Section 53 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, empowering them to take timely and lawful action against unauthorised developments,” said MMRDA, which is engaged in carrying out a slew of transport infrastructure projects, said in a release.

MMRDA’s Planning Authority Jurisdiction covers Ambarnath, Kulgaon-Badlapur and Surrounding Notified Area (AKBSNA), Bhiwandi Surrounding Notified Area (BSNA), Kalyan Growth Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) International Airport Notified Area (CSMIANA), Oshiware District Centre (ODC), Wadala Notified Area, Extended MMR Area in Palghar and Extended MMR Area in Alibaug.

As per orders from the government of Maharashtra, development permissions in Palghar and Alibaug extended areas will continue to be granted by respective District Collectors until the finalisation of their Development Plans.

Therefore, enforcement in these areas is also under the jurisdiction of the respective collectors, said the release.

For all other SPA zones, MMRDA has appointed designated officers to identify unauthorised constructions, initiate legal proceedings under Sections 52 to 56 of the MRTP Act and follow a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transparent and lawful enforcement.

Further, MMRDA has issued the SOP, which includes issuing fair notices, adhering to due process, ensuring appealable orders, acting in line with judicial directives, while ensuring strict and time-bound action.

“Officers are instructed to act swiftly, decisively, within legal frameworks and with full transparency. Each case will be handled in a time-bound manner with proper documentation and hearings,” said the release.

