Maha, MP chief ministers discuss Tapti-Kanhan river linking project

Bhopal, Feb 8 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the Tapti-Kanhan inter-linking project between the two neighbouring states.

Chief Minister Yadav said that he has spoken to Maharashtra CM Fandavis and conveyed his messages to him about the project, which has been pending for the last several years.

"I have conveyed my feelings to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and he also wants concrete work should be done on the projects of Tapti and Kanhan rivers that have been pending with Madhya Pradesh for years. We are moving forward with this campaign envisioned by PM Modi and are working towards it," he added.

He said that the discussion is in the primary stage and officials in the Madhya Pradesh government have been directed to speed up preparations for the project.

CM Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government is rapidly completing the work of linking rivers in collaboration with the governments of its neighboring states.

"We want to have pleasant and cordial relations between the states, so we are gradually moving forward by resolving all the issues pending for years. Today we have taken forward the primary discussion on the plans that have been stuck for many years with Maharashtra regarding our rivers," he said in a statement.

Highlighting the benefits of the proposed project, CM Yadav added that it would provide water for irrigation for about 1,23,000 hectares of new area.

Similarly, in Maharashtra also, a water amount of 34,000 hectares will be available to them.

"Through this, many of our villages and districts will benefit. Overall, it is our endeavour that every drop of water of the river should be used in the national interest, in the interest of farmers, as drinking water for urban or rural population or our industries," CM Yadav added.

The Chief Minister also said that the Madhya Pradesh government has taken several initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and river inter-linking projects are one of them.

"We are maintaining the order of sharing the interests of the rivers of our state and the neighbouring states so that the farmers of our region get irrigation water, drinking water and at the same time adequate water can be provided for industrialisation," he added.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Ken-Betwa river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho in December last year.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also initiated a process of inter-linking of Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal rivers with Rajasthan.

