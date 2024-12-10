Maha: 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' empowering women, beneficiaries express gratitude to PM Modi

Mumbai, Dec 10 The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' has emerged as a major success across Maharashtra, with women beneficiaries expressing their heartfelt appreciation for the scheme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Launched by the BJP-led MahaYuti government in July this year, the initiative is making a significant impact by empowering women and giving them the freedom to use financial assistance according to their needs. The scheme deposits ₹1,500 directly into the bank accounts of eligible women, with plans to extend the benefits to over 1 crore women across the state.

Women in various parts of the state are now receiving monthly instalments, creating an atmosphere of happiness and gratitude. Many of them have expressed their appreciation for the Modi government, praising the scheme for not only providing financial aid but also ensuring the independence of women to decide how to spend the money.

Reeta Singh, one of the beneficiaries, shared her joy with IANS, saying, “It is a very good initiative by our government. We are receiving ₹1,500 in our accounts, and we feel very fortunate. Now, with the increase to ₹2,000, we can buy medicines, pay for our children’s education, or simply use them the way we want. No one will ask us where we are spending that money. On top of this, we are also benefiting from other schemes like PM Ujjwala Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. We are grateful to PM Modi for these initiatives, and we bless him for bringing such programs to people like us.”

Sadhna Singh, another beneficiary, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This initiative is really helpful. We will use the money for our needs, and we stand with PM Modi. It’s a great effort by the government to help us.”

Deepa Khatri also praised the scheme, saying, “This is a wonderful step by the government. With this money, we can pay our children’s fees. I am very thankful to PM Modi for thinking of us.”

Meena Bora, another beneficiary, expressed her gratitude, stating, “The government’s support is truly appreciated, and I want to thank PM Modi for this initiative. It is a great step towards empowering women.”

The scheme targets women aged between 21 and 65 years from families with an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh. It aims to uplift the financial status of women, especially those who are often overlooked, such as homemakers and those from low-income backgrounds.

