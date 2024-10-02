Maha: Multi-faith leaders hail PM Modi for spearheading Swachh Bharat Mission

New Delhi, Oct 2 To celebrate the completion of 10 years of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas, faith leaders from different religions participated in a mega cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach.

The drive was organised to mark the culmination of its ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign, to symbolise the unity among all communities towards building a sustainable and clean India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was organised by the India Minorities Foundation.

The religious leaders of different communities, including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain and Parsi, were joined by National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and local residents in large numbers in the cleanliness drive to give the message of unity for Swachhata, promoting cleanliness and hygienic lifestyle in line with the Modi government’s Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

They also took ‘Swachhta Pledge’ as part of the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024 with the theme "Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata," to maintain cleanliness at home, neighbourhood and workplace.

Besides faith leaders of different minority communities, the dignitaries who attended the cleanliness drive included Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convener, Satnam Singh Sandhu.

The religious leaders from various communities lauded PM Modi for making Swachh Bharat Mission a Jan Andolan (mass movement) over the past 10 years and changed the mindset of people for maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

They said 60 per cent of India’s population was compelled to defecate in the open due to a lack of toilets until ten years ago but with the construction of more than 12 crore toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, the scope of toilet coverage reached 100 per cent from previously less than 40 per cent.

The religious leaders of different minority communities said SBM is saving the lives of 60 to 70 thousand children every year according to a study conducted jointly by scientists from International Food Policy Research Institute Washington, University of California and Ohio State University.

Women from minority communities said with the construction of toilets in the house, now more than 90 per cent of women felt safe and the diseases caused by infection in women had also reduced considerably due to Swachh Bharat Mission.

They said the provision of separate toilets for girls in lakhs of schools under SBM, the dropout rate had reduced and on average 50 thousand rupees was being saved every year by families in villages which earlier was spent as out-of-pocket expenditure to cure diseases.

The religious leaders of different minority communities said from the construction of crores of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, about 1.25 crore people have got employment in one form or another due to this mission and youth were also getting better jobs and better opportunities which are evident from about five thousand start-ups working in clean-tech.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said in the past 10 years there has been massive development and when it comes to cleanliness, the nation works from sleep 65 years after Independence and learnt how to live.

“Over 12 crore toilets have been constructed under this programme. Today there is 100 per cent toilet coverage in India and it has given a sense of dignity and safety to women in India. It has brought a big change in 6 lakh villages in India and resulted in saving many lives. Today, we members of minority communities have gathered here for the cleanliness drive to show that people of all minority communities are standing shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi. We also want to give a message that we don’t want cleanliness from garbage, we also need to have clean thoughts. The people who want to divide the country in the name of caste and talk of Caste Census, we need to get rid of such people like garbage,” Sandhu added.

A Mumbai resident, Wasim Khan, who runs Mashal Foundation said: “The way PM Modi has increased awareness about cleanliness in the 10 years under Swachh Bharat Mission is really commendable and there is a remarkable change in the behaviour of people at public places especially.”

“Today, we see that there has been a huge change in the country towards cleanliness. Earlier, when we used to walk on the road, we used to throw anything in the open. But today we hesitate to do so because of the Swachh Bharat Mission. It has gained such great momentum that now we are seeing that people in villages, streets, neighbourhoods and cities have become aware of cleanliness.

Dr Azeem S Memon, Director, Chishty Foundation Ajmer Dargah said: “Open defecation was a grave menace in a country like India that not only has the largest population base in the world, but a large chunk of that population lives in rural areas. Apart from the threat of diseases, open defecation was also a big concern in terms of the safety of women. In such a scenario, PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission which has been instrumental in reducing crime against women as today over 93 per cent of females in the country have access to toilets. Over 12 crore toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission by Modi government since 2014 till now which has transformed the sanitation landscape of rural India.”

Another leader from the Muslim community Haseen Aghadi said: “Apart from addressing the needs of cleanliness and proper sanitation in the country, the Swachh Bharat Mission under the Modi government has also resulted in reducing carbon emissions as a result today India is on the forefront of mitigating climate change impacts. This year’s theme, ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata,’ emphasises the importance of cleanliness and environmental well-being. The Jan Aandolan for cleanliness started by PM Modi has also reduced the healthcare burden on our country. This year’s theme, ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata,’ emphasises the importance of cleanliness and environmental well-being. One of the most important outcomes of the Swachh Bharat Mission is the reduction in groundwater contamination due to human wastage which has come by 12.7 times in the last 10 years under the Modi government.”

Sarabjit Singh Sandhu, who participated in the Swachhata Abhiyan, said: “It has been 10 years since the Swachhta Abhiyan started by Prime Minister Modi and its meaningful results are there for everybody to see today. Around 90 per cent of the people of the country have become aware about the importance of cleanliness and proper sanitation today. In the next 6 years, the STP plants started by Prime Minister Modi will remove the pollution of the sea and the water will also be clean. Today, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, people from all communities have joined this campaign organized by the Indian Minority Foundation.”

Satinder Singh Sablok, who is associated with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said: “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan provides an opportunity for every individual to contribute to a cleaner, healthier India thereby fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility. The efforts of countless volunteers working together to keep our streets, parks and communities clean are truly commendable. This movement is a testament to the collective spirit of our nation and as a Sikh, I am proud to be a part of such a transformative cause. By maintaining cleanliness around us, we are not only respecting the earth but also ensuring a better future for generations to come.

Praising Prime Minister Modi for introducing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said, “Today, India has become 100 per cent open defecation-free and this has been possible only because of the nationwide campaign launched by PM Modi 10 years ago. Through the Swachh Bharat Mission, people from all minority communities also feel connected and united with each other.”

Praising PM Modi for introducing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Cyrus Darbari, Secretary and Trustee, Athornan Mandal, Mumbai (Parsi community) said: “Today the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has completed 10 years and I appreciate PM Modi for this campaign. Today our country has become 100 per cent free from open defecation and the entire credit for this goes to PM Modi. Women of India today feel safe due to increased access to toilets. Thanks to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of our entire Parsi community for ensuring the health and dignity of the women of India. PM Modi has not only united the whole of India through the Swachh Bharat Mission but PM Modi has also explained the importance of cleanliness to 140 crore Indians. Today, the biggest success of this campaign is that in the UNICEF report it was revealed that due to cleanliness, families in villages are saving an average of 50 thousand rupees every year, which was earlier spent on the treatment of diseases. Along with this, UNICEF estimated in its report that due to this mission, about 1.25 crore people have got some form of sanitation.”

A Buddhist monk said: “Today the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has completed 10 years and I would like to praise and congratulate PM Modi for this campaign. I also want to give a message of unity today and say that just like we clean the garbage spread on the road, we should also clean the garbage of hatred inside us. Today, through this campaign, we are also propagating the teachings of Mahatma Buddha. I also want the young generation should understand the responsibility of cleaning the country and always come forward for the country.”

A Mumbai resident, Amber Patel said: “Prime Minister Modi has ensured the health, safety and dignity of women in India by making the country 100 per cent open defecation free. Earlier, most of the houses did not have toilets, due to which women had to go out in the open to defecate, but Modi ji's approach towards cleanliness has ensured women's hygiene and women's empowerment. Today, more than 93 per cent of women have toilet facilities. Women of India today feel safe due to increased access to toilets, ensuring the health and dignity of women of India.”

