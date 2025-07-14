Maha: Panel submits proposals to CM Fadnavis to boost redevelopment of housing societies

Mumbai, July 14 In a serious bid to boost the self redevelopment or group self redevelopment of cooperative housing societies in Maharashtra, a study group headed by the state council legislator Pravin Darekar in its report has strongly recommended fixing eligibility criteria for self-development, one window system for all clearances, incentive floor space index, concession in transferable development right (TDR), premium, Goods and Services Tax, Land Under Construction Tax, interest charged on loans and also allowing redevelopment of buildings situated adjacent to small roads.

The committee on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for further action.

The committed has recommended regular credit for self redevelopment, establishment of an independent mechanism by the state government to ensure the institutional support and guidance to promote self redevelopment. The committee has suggested that the slum rehabilitation projects can be completed under self redevelopment process.

Besides, the committee has also made recommendations for the redevelopment of cess and non-cess buildings. The committee has said that the government has taken initiatives to get conveyance to housing societies but to remove various roadblocks in the receipt of conveyance, it has made several recommendations so that the housing societies can get deemed conveyance early.

According to the committee, the eligibility criteria for self-redevelopment/group self-redevelopment should be revised whereby 30 years or more old buildings will be eligible.The date of receipt of the possession certificate or the date of first payment of the property tax, whichever is earlier, shall be the date of commencement of the property.

“If it is found to be dangerous, the concerned cooperative housing society/apartment shall notify either IIT or VJTI.If a report is received from an organisation that a building is dangerous, the eligibility criteria in Serial No. 1 shall apply to such buildings,” said the committee.

However, if a comprehensive examination of buildings damaged by natural and man-made disasters reveals that the building is dangerous, the concerned cooperative housing organisation has been notified by either IIT or VJTI that the building is dangerous.If the report is received, the eligibility findings in Serial No. 1 are not applicable to such properties.

Cooperative Housing Society registered under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 and the Maharashtra Flat Ownership Act Registered apartments will be eligible for self/group redevelopment.

In case of registered cooperative housing societies opting for self-redevelopment of their existing buildings, the members of the said society shall be benefited with 10 per cent additional carpet area on their existing carpet area inclusive of Balcony area as an incentive.

The additional carpet area granted under this regulation shall be granted without any premium, furthermore, it shall exceed the Permissible FSI and shall not be transferable to sell or to anyone other person.

To convert the additional carpet area granted to each member under this regulation into a built-up area, it is necessary to add 10 per cent to the same carpet area. This Regulation shall be applicable only when existing members of the Societies are proposed to be re-accommodated in self-redeveloped buildings, said the committee.

